Visiting Rock Hill for Big South basketball? Here’s what you should know

Before I kick off this column, I’d like to let all visiting fans coming to Rock Hill for the Big South men’s basketball tournament know these two things.
▪ I hope you thoroughly enjoy my home town — Rock Hill — and its people.
▪ I’m offering information on several local bars and breweries to help ease your pain — when Winthrop ultimately wins it all. In case you haven’t guessed, I’m a Winthrop graduate.
With that in mind, I’m here to provide you with useful information about the tournament, Rock Hill and York County.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at the Winthrop Coliseum. Here’s how you can order them. You can pick up tickets at the main box office at the Winthrop Coliseum or online. If you got online, type the word “Winthrop” in the search bar.
Individual session passes cost $15 each. Thursday/Friday combo passes (which do not include Sunday Championship game) are $40 each.
Keep in mind, Sunday’s championship game will be on the home court of the higher remaining seed. Winthrop is the tournament’s No. 1 seed. If Winthrop advances to the championship, the game will be played in Rock Hill.
If not, the championship game will be on the court of the higher seeded team. And that school will be responsible for ticket sales.
How do I get to the Winthrop Coliseum?
If you’re using a GPS, the address is 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill.
If you’re coming from Charlotte, you’ll take Interstate 77 South down to exit 82-B (Cherry Road). Merge onto Cherry Road and follow that for three miles to the intersection of Cherry and Richmond Drive. Turn left onto Richmond Drive and head up the hill until you see the Coliseum up ahead.
Check out this interactive to find out which venues Winthrop has won the most, come conference tournament time.
There are always special stories and great friends made in the Coliseum. This one will tug your heartstrings.
What’s the game schedule?
Herald sports editor Bret McCormick and I have created an interactive bracket that will be updated after each game this weekend.
Also, you can check out this breakdown of how the teams ended up in Rock Hill. Remember all those confusing tiebreakers? It’s all cleared up here.
Just got settled in at the game... What’s up with that big bird on the court?
That’s Big Stuff. He and “younger sister” Lil’ Stuff have been the mascots of Winthrop University athletic events for years.
He looks pretty buff nowadays, which is great. He used to look kind of goofy.
Where can I find good food?
You can check out a full array of great restaurants around York County that offer good food, and some are perfect for outdoor enjoyment.
As of Wednesday, weather forecasts are for clear weather Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s.
There are plenty of other options up and down main thoroughfares Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard, but the locals are always my favorite. Check out Ebenezer Grill on Ebenezer Road for some self-described world-famous hot dogs, Five and Dine to check out Rock Hill’s historic roots, or Pump House for some of the most decadent dinner (and dessert) available.
Up for a story about the state’s biggest hot dog aficianado? Look no further.
Where can I celebrate a win or drown a loss?
York County is home to some of the best and brightest minds when it comes to making a great drink.
Legal Remedy Brewing is always a popular favorite with both college kids and locals. Fort Mill’s Full Spectrum Brewery was co-created by a Winthrop University graduate.
Check out how a local York County hops farm duo is fueling the East Coast craze for craft beer.
I’m interested in more than basketball. What else can you do in Rock Hill?
Looking for a place to stretch your legs after a long day sitting in the gym?
Rock Hill has plenty of local parks. Cherry Park is half-mile from the gymnasium. Hargett Park and Glencairn Garden also are all near Winthrop’s campus.
Are you an avid runner? Check out the Krispy Kreme Race - Run 4 Reading that kicks off at Rock Hill’s Fountain Park at 8 a.m. Saturday. Runners dash from the park to Winthrop University, consume a box of doughnuts, and race back up to Fountain Park.
The Museum of York County on Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill is always a crowd-pleaser with kids. Catch a movie at Regal Manchester on Cinema Drive. And you’re only a short car ride away from a Revolutionary War experience at Historic Brattonsville.
David Thackham writes a weekly column called Trending in York County, which takes a dive into local eateries, stores and businesses that York County consumers are flocking to right now. Email column idea suggestions to dthackham@heraldonline.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
