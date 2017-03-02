Mom says man attempted to snatch baby away in Shelby

A Cleveland County man is behind bars after a woman say he tried to snatch her baby away from her.
According to police, the mother said the man was 43-year-old Eric Shayne Richardson. Richardson said he didn't try to take the child, he was only commenting on how cute the baby was.
The woman reportedly took out a misdemeanor warrant out on Richardson and he turned himself into police late Wednesday night.
He was charged with assault on a child under 12 and is being held on a $15,000 bond.
