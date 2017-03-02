Driver wasn’t impaired when he ran stop sign and wrecked, he is only 10

A 10-year-old autistic boy took a 2-mile joyride in his parents’ van on a curvy Mooresville country road before running a stop sign and colliding with another van this week.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the boy got a hold of his parents’ keys without them knowing, according to a police report.
He tooled along winding Faith Road at 40 mph – 5 mph under the speed limit, and collided with the other van at Shearers Road, the report shows.
The boy never hit the brakes of his parents 2015 Hyundai when he went through the stop sign and collided with the Honda, according to the police report, which cites witnesses. The woman was driving at the 45-mph speed limit.
Witnesses told police the boy had been driving erratically before the wreck.
The van the boy was driving flipped onto its driver’s side on impact, and both vans ended up off Shearers Road.
EMS took the boy to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. His condition was unavailable on Thursday. The boy’s parents and the woman driving the other van did not immediately respond to phone messages from the Observer.
The woman driving the other van declined EMS treatment at the scene but said she would go to the hospital with her husband to be checked out, police said.
The Hyundai sustained $7,000 in damages and the Honda $5,000 in damages, the report shows. Both were undriveable after the wreck, according to the police report.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
.
Comments