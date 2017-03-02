Local

Cat stuck in chimney rescued by firefighters in Cabarrus County

By Joe Marusak

Harrisburg firefighters rescued a family’s cat after it got stuck in their chimney.

“We have a domestic cat that is stuck near the bottom of the chimney in a large 2 stry home,” the fire department tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Animal control is on the way to assist.”

After about an hour, a firefighter pulled the orange tabby from a hole cut in the side of the chimney in the 5400 block of River Falls Drive.

The cat’s name is Crystal, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

“She is unharmed, unscathed and certainly glad to be out of that situation she was in,” Harrisburg Fire PIO Dave Bradshaw told reporters at the scene.

“Final* and this one has a happy ending!” the fire department tweeted at about 10 a.m. “Mission accomplished.”

