Romare Bearden Park time lapse

Tour of the long-defunct Mecklenburg County Jail, which operated from 1928 to 1969. Most of the jail has remained untouched like a time capsule since then, so you can still see graffiti left by inmates 50 years ago
SouthPark Mall hosts Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control adoption events the first Saturday of each month. Potential pet parents never know what new furry friend they will find. You can adopt some love this Saturday, March 4.
Despite some nerves Akshra Paimagam, from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, prevailed at this year's spelling bee. 27 contestants from 13 counties in North and South Carolina participated in the 63rd. regional spelling bee presented by The Charlotte Observer.