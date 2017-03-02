Romare Bearden Park time lapse

Twilight drifts over buildings surrounding uptown Charlotte park
David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Community

Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

SouthPark Mall hosts Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control adoption events the first Saturday of each month. Potential pet parents never know what new furry friend they will find. You can adopt some love this Saturday, March 4.

Local

Erica Parsons Funeral

Senior Pastor Dr. Kenneth Lance asks the crowd to sing "Jesus Loves Me" at Saturday's remembrance for Erica Parsons at Salisbury's First Baptist Church

Editor's Choice Videos