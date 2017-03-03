One shot Friday outside lounge in University City area strip mall

One person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Friday morning. Police believe that person was shot after a confrontation in University City.
Witnesses inside the Red@28th Hookah Lounge on Pinnacle Drive said they heard people arguing outside. When they went to see what was going on, they told police that two people inside a black car started shooting at someone, then drove away.
Police believe the victim showed up at Carolinas Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Officials have not released the victim's condition.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the investigation is ongoing.
