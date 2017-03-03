Charlotte moms worried about man they say acts inappropriately to kids

The man was reportedly seen taking pictures of kids at Snip-It, a popular kid’s haircut shop on Park Road. One woman posted about the incident on Facebook.
It was that post that got moms talking. Many shared similar experiences.
Charlotte police said they are aware of the situation, but say the man hasn’t committed any actual crimes.
A store manager told WBTV the man has been banned from the Park Road Shopping Center.
He was also banned from the Planet Fitness on Sardis Road. Police said they escorted the man from the gym.
