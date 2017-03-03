Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday crash on W.T. Harris Boulevard

Samuel Sarks Krikorian, 40, has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday evening on W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the collision occurred at 7:23 p.m. near the intersection of W.T. Harris and Northlake West Drive.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Courtney Banks, 29, was attempting to make a left turn from westbound W.T Harris Boulevard onto Northlake West Drive when she struck Krikorian’s motorcycle at the intersection. He died at the scene. Banks was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not said whether charges will be filed.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Speed and alcohol use do not appear to be factors, police said.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
