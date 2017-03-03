Police name men who tried bringing loaded guns onto planes at Charlotte airport

Police have identified the two men arrested Thursday for attempting to carry loaded guns onto planes at Charlotte Douglas International.
Edward Richards, 45, of Holly Springs in Wake County, and Pavel Fetkevich, 38, of Indian Trail, have been charged with carrying a firearm on city property. Both men are scheduled to appear in court April 6.
Records show Richards was found guilty last year of driving without a license in Montgomery County.
The Transportation Security Administration says the two arrests were separate incidents, both of which happened Thursday morning. In neither case did the men make it into a plane with their weapon, officials said.
Officers staffing the checkpoint’s X-ray machines detected the firearms as they passed along the conveyor belt inside the men’s carry-on bags. TSA officers immediately contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which responded to the checkpoints. The passengers were questioned and arrested on a local charge of carrying a firearm on airport property.
To date, TSA officers have detected nine firearms at CLT checkpoints this year. TSA found 53 firearms at Charlotte Douglas last year. Among those arrested last year was Charlotte lawyer John Fennebresque, a former UNC Board of Governors chairman, who was found with a small handgun in his briefcase as he passed through a security checkpoint.
Bringing guns to an airport checkpoint is illegal. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.
TSA screens approximately 2 million passengers and their luggage every day for prohibited items, including weapons and explosives. To do this, TSA uses imaging technology to safely screen passengers for any items which may be concealed under clothing, while X-ray units screen all carry-on baggage.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
