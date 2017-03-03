Woman, 60, who stepped in front of Mercedes-Benz on Sharon Amity dies from injuries

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the 60-year-old woman who was struck by a Mercedes-Benz Thursday while crossing South Sharon Amity Road had died.
Barbara Ann Sutton succumbed to her injuries at 12:19 a.m. Friday, police said.
Investigators say officers found Sutton in the road after she was struck at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, in the 700 block of South Sharon Amity Road near Providence Road. Medic transported Sutton to Carolinas Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicates the Mercedes-Benz station wagon, driven by Ann Hammett, was traveling south on Sharon Amity Road. As the driver entered the left turn lane approaching the intersection, the pedestrian darted across the roadway from the driver’s right side, police said.
The front right of the car struck the Sutton. Hammett stopped the vehicle immediately, police said.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors to the crash, officials said. The pedestrian was not crossing at a crosswalk.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-2169.
