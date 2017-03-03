Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in northeast Charlotte wreck

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injures in a wreck with an SUV in northeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
Medic stabilized the rider, and a medical helicopter took the patient to Carolinas Medical Center.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. at DeArmon Road and Mineral Ridge Way.
De Armon Rd is currently closed between Browne Rd and Prosperity Church due to vehicle wreck with serious injuries. Please avoid area.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 3, 2017
DeArmon Road was closed between Browne Road and Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
CMPD’s Major Crash Unit responded to the scene
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
