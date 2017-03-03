Local

March 3, 2017 4:02 PM

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in northeast Charlotte wreck

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injures in a wreck with an SUV in northeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

Medic stabilized the rider, and a medical helicopter took the patient to Carolinas Medical Center.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. at DeArmon Road and Mineral Ridge Way.

DeArmon Road was closed between Browne Road and Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD’s Major Crash Unit responded to the scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

