Charlotte mayor condemns ‘terror’ of bomb threats made against Shalom Park

Mayor Jennifer Roberts has issued a condemnation of the bomb threats made in recent weeks against Charlotte’s Shalom Park campus and dozens of other Jewish sites across the nation.
Roberts’ overture this week included a plan to attend services Friday evening at Temple Israel, “to worship and stand in solidarity with Charlotte’s Jewish community,” said a spokesman. The temple is at Shalom Park.
In a statement, Roberts called the bomb threats made against Shalom Park “frightening and unacceptable.” The Charlotte campus has been targeted three times this year by anonymous calls, which were taken seriously enough to prompt evacuations and police searches for explosives.
“Anti-semitism has no place in our community or in this country,” said Roberts’ statement, which she posted on Facebook. A copy was also sent to Shalom Park officials. “CMPD is working alongside federal law enforcement to bring the perpetrators of this terror to justice.” We must stand in solidarity with our Jewish community at this time, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
On Friday, law enforcement officials in St. Louis made an arrest in connection with at least eight threats against Jewish sites. However, the FBI does not believe the 31-year-old man is the main suspect behind the waves of bomb threats.
The latest of those waves was Monday, when Shalom Park and sites in a dozen states were targeted. CMPD conducted a search but found no explosives. A Jewish center in Asheville also received an anonymous bomb threat.
Shalom Park sent out an email late Friday noting it also received letters of support from Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, Charlotte City Council member Julie Eiselt, U.S. Reps. Robert Pittenger and Alma Adams and state Rep. John Bradford, N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
