1 injured in northwest Charlotte wreck involving school bus

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries after a wreck involving a school bus in northwest Charlotte on Friday afternoon, according to Medic.

No students on the bus were injured, police said.

The wreck happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Hoskins Road, between Carrier Drive and Beatties Ford Road.

Photos of the scene from Observer news partner WBTV’s helicopter show at least two other vehicles were in the wreck besides the bus.

