Man dies in Charlotte wreck on 77th birthday

A man died in a Charlotte wreck on his 77th birthday Friday night, one of two fatalities on city roads this weekend.
Bobby Bolin suffered an “unknown medical event” while driving in the 1500 block of Plumstead Road at 7:11 p.m. Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement Saturday. Plumstead Road is off North Hoskins Road in northwest Charlotte.
Bolin’s 2011 Buick Lacrosse veered off the left side of the road, went airborne, landed in a ditch and ended up on an embankment, police said. He died at 8:08 p.m. at Carolinas Medical Center.
Front-seat passenger Vivian Carelock Huntley, 74, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Neither speed nor alcohol are suspected in the wreck, according to police. Bolin and Huntley had seat belts on.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Officer Charles Jamieson at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
And just before 1 a.m. Saturday, 45-year-old Clorie Amelia Grant died after a single-car wreck in west Charlotte.
Her Mazda 626 car went off Wilkinson Boulevard in the 3400 block and hit a tree. Police found her unconscious in the driver’s seat. Medic took her to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m. No one else was in the car, police said.
The wreck happened near Old Steele Creek Road, east of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Grant was not wearing a seat belt, police said. Neither speed nor alcohol are suspected in the wreck.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call CMPD Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
