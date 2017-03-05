Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gastonia

A pedestrian struck by a car in Gastonia on Wednesday has died, the Gastonia Police Department said Sunday night.
James Rose, 51, of Gastonia was hit in the 1000 block of East Franklin Boulevard by a 1997 Chevrolet driven by Robin Alverson, 44, of Belmont. Alverson was traveling east when she struck Rose, who was crossing the roadway, police said.
Rose was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries Saturday. No charges will be filed against Alverson, police said.
Jane Pope
