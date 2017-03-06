Charlotte motorcyclist found lying in bushes dies from crash injuries

A man found in some bushes Friday off DeArmon Road after a motorcycle crash has died of his injuries, say Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Tyrell St. Thomas, 31, was pronounced dead Saturday. Police say his injuries occurred about 3:18 p.m. Friday, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of DeArmon Road at Mineral Ridge Way. That’s in north Charlotte.
Officers arrived to find Thomas lying in the bushes several feet off the road. He was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, Nancy Thelwell, was transported to Presbyterian Hospital Huntersville with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released.
An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling north on 11900 block of DeArmon Road at a high rate of speed when the SUV turned left in front of it. The SUV was traveling south on the 11900 block of DeArmon Road and was attempting to turn left onto Mineral Ridge Way.
Thomas was wearing a helmet. It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in this crash, police said.
Any person who witnessed this crash or has information about this case is asked to call 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
