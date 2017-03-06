President Trump has made Twitter his voice, yet he’s only following 43 people

When President Donald Trump made the accusation Saturday that the Obama administration had tapped phones at Trump Tower, it was just the latest in a string of surprising tweets from a man who has amassed 26.1 million Twitter followers.
Yet one of the lesser known facts of his Twitter account – @realDonaldTrump – is that he’s actually only following 43 people and businesses. And most of those businesses are his own.
If you’re guessing the people on his list are world leaders or political bigwigs, you’re only half right.
Geraldo Rivera, for example, is among them. Yeah, the President is following Rivera, the TV personality who became infamous broadcasting the live opening of the secret vault of gangster Al Capone, which was completely empty.
Trump is also following professional wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, of the WWE wrestling empire, and retired professional golfer Gary Player.
Trump is not following former President Obama, or any president, for that matter. In fact, the only elected official Trump is following is his own vice president, Mike Pence.
As for the rest of the President’s Twitter list, it is made up of his wife, his kids, his businesses and a handful of conservatives like Bill O'Reilly, Kellyanne Conway, Reince Priebus, Piers Morgan and Sean Hannity.
It’s unclear whether he actually reads their tweets, however, since Trump rarely clicks the “like’ button. The president has sent out 34,600 tweets since 2009 but has “liked” only 45 tweets sent by others.
By the way, we did the math and the President has averaged more 13 tweets a day since he joined Twitter.
This past weekend, his tweets not only accused Obama administration was tapping his phones, but he also tweeted out that Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from Celebrity Apprentice for getting “pathetic” ratings.
Schwarzenegger has his own Twitter account, and has yet to respond.
However, President Trump is not following Schwarzenegger, so it it wouldn’t matter anyway.
Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
