She had an Elevation church sticker on her car. Who was this life-saving Good Samaritan?

It was an early morning in late August when I left my apartment to go to a volunteer job at the Matthews Help Center.
Just a few miles from my apartment, my thinking became a bit fuzzy and I hit the bumper of a car parked on Ames Street. While I was probably slumped over a little in my car, trying to figure out what to do, I noticed a car across the street with an Elevation church sticker on it and a woman from that car came over to see if I needed help.
I probably shook my head to let her know that I did need help. She could tell something wasn't quite right, so without any further conversation, she went into action, calling the police and they, in turn, called an ambulance. I was taken to the hospital where a medical team diagnosed my symptoms as a stroke.
Knowing that after three or more hours my condition would worsen and I could be paralyzed or something worse could happen, they went right to work giving me medication that would prevent a full blown stroke.
When I came to, my first thought was of the angel who came to my rescue. WHO WAS SHE and how might I find her to give her a hug and simply say: Thank you, you saved my life. The months have passed and hardly a day goes by that I don't see this unnamed angel crossing over to help a perfect stranger, and know that she had the presence of mind to know something was terribly wrong and she took the time to save my life.
It is my hope that she will see my message, call the Observer and identify herself. I can still see her face, so I would recognize her. And, the Observer, in turn, could unite us once again for a happy reunion. She saved me from something that could have been a disaster. Please help us reconnect.
Shirley Haywood, Matthews
If you’re the Everyday Angel who helped Shirley Haywood, please email rwilkerson@charlotteobserver.com so she can pass along her gratitude.
Comments