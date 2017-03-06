Osprey make themselves at home

Finding the perfect home on Lake Norman can be a challenging endeavor even for a pair of osprey. Last year the raptors chose to build their nest atop a water intake for the city of Mooresville. After contacting North Carolina and federal agencies, Mooresville officials called Gene Vaughan, a retired biologist who volunteers with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. Vaughan made several suggestions, including adding a nesting platform near the intake.
On Monday the NCWF helped the birds find their new home by constructing a platform. According to the NCWF, it will be one of three- to four-dozen platforms on Lake Norman, with many more on Lake Wylie, Mountain Island Lake and Lake James. Vaughan said that in the early 1980s there were no osprey on Lake Norman, but today’s population of birds hovers at 100. The platform was deployed via a grant from the Catawba Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program.
John D. Simmons
