Wrecked tractor-trailer blocks traffic on I-77 southbound near Rock Hill

UPDATE: All lanes on Interstate 77 southbound have opened, officials said shortly after 7 p.m.
A tractor-trailer has overturned in South Carolina causing miles of backup along I-77 near Rock Hill.
According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Interstate 77 southbound near Dave Lyle Boulevard at around 4:58 p.m. Monday.
Photos from the scene show the big truck flipped on its side blocking all four lanes of traffic in the area.
It’s not clear whether anyone was injured in the collision.
