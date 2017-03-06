Man charged with murder in Feb. 24 Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they will charge a man with murder after two men were shot Feb. 24.
Robert Wilson Driver, 27, was arrested on an unrelated warrant Monday. Homicide detectives were to charge him with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Feb. 24, Bryan Ja’Quan Thompson, 22, was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center after officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Yorkdale Dr. They found two people with gunshot wounds; a third victim ran from the scene but was later found with a gunshot wound.
Comments