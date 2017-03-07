Another band of severe storms, another long wet night expected in Charlotte

Charlotte has a 70 percent chance of showers late Tuesday, but the band of severe storms is expected to lose a lot of steam before it reaches the area.
It won’t be as windy as the thunder storms that passed through last Wednesday, when large trees were blown down and 2,600 people woke up without electricity.
The National Weather Service says it will start after 4 p.m. in Charlotte, with a 30 percent chance of rain between 4 and 8 p.m., then a 70 percent chance between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts of wind of up to 18 mph could happen, which is about half the force the city experienced last week.
Wednesday will gradually clear by midday, with a high near 68 degrees.
The Charlotte area is likely to get rain again Saturday after 11 p.m., with temperatures around 43.
