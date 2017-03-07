Bond denied for suspect in November fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run

The suspect charged with a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old dead in November has been extradited to Rock Hill after being arrested in Charlotte, police say.
Charlotte residents Victoria Kistler and her boyfriend, Gilverto Corniel, both 24, were charged in the Nov. 12 hit-and-run that killed Joshua Moore. They were arrested Nov. 19. Moore was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was killed.
Corniel was arrested in Charlotte and placed into the Mecklenburg County jail, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill Police Department. A warrant for Corniel charges him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
It has taken until now to have Corniel extradited from North Carolina, Bollinger said. Corniel was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail on March 5 and charged with a hit and run with a death and carjacking, Bollinger said.
Corniel’s bond was denied and he remains in the York County Detention Center.
Kistler was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail after her arrest. She was charged with obstruction of justice, grand larceny, possession of marijuana-second offense and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Police say Corniel was driving the 2016 Chrysler 300 that fatally struck Moore at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, and that he fled on foot after the crash before carjacking a Jeep that was later located in Charlotte.
Corniel ran a stop sign and struck Moore’s motorcycle in the intersection, police say.
Detective Ryan Thomas of the Rock Hill Police Department said Kistler was high on methamphetamine when she violently assaulted a friend the morning of Nov. 12 and stole the friend’s Chrysler 300.
Kistler drove the car to Charlotte to meet Corniel, and told him she wanted him to come with her to take the car to a chop shop in Florida, Thomas said during Kistler’s bond hearing Nov. 20 in Rock Hill.
On the way to Florida, the two stopped at the Burger King near Saluda Street and Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill, Thomas said. They were both high on meth when they got into an argument and Corniel sped away in the Chrysler, leaving Kistler, police said.
Corniel crossed Heckle Boulevard on Russell Street without slowing down or stopping, hitting Moore, who was traveling north, police said in court.
Moore’s parents were riding on their own motorcycle just ahead of him and saw their son’s motorcycle flip through the air and “were forced to tend to their son’s lifeless body in the middle of the road while Mr. Corniel ran away on foot,” Thomas said.
Kistler chased the Chrysler on foot, came across the crash and “all but had to jump over” the dead motorcyclist’s body to get her purse from the car after the crash, detectives said in court.
Kistler denied any involvement in the incident, later meeting up with Corniel with her hair dyed and her phone shut off, Thomas said in court. The two went on the run together and were later arrested, police said.
“She has never displayed any remorse for her actions,” Thomas said during Kistler’s bond hearing. Kistler’s bond was set at $126,000. She remains in the York County Detention Center.
