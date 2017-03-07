Woman burned, two dogs dead in houes fire

Firefighters are still on scene if overnight house fire on Marine Dr. In Pineville. One woman suffered second-degree burns and two dogs died in the fire.
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

About 350 Rocky River High students held a unity march outside the Mint Hill school Friday, continuing a third week of actions to support immigrants in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Students carrying flags and sporting gear from many nations, including Mexico, Honduras, Ethiopia and Cambodia, as well as a number of US flags, circled the building, led by the marching band.

Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

SouthPark Mall hosts Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control adoption events the first Saturday of each month. Potential pet parents never know what new furry friend they will find. You can adopt some love this Saturday, March 4.

Blooming Bradford Pear trees

February is on track to be one of the warmest if not the warmest Februaries on record. In keeping with higher temperatures many flowers and trees, like Bradford Pear trees, are in full bloom. The weather forecast for the March 1st calls for a chance of showers and a high near 80 degrees continuing the unseasonable late winter warming.

