ABC Board is trying to give away money for good causes in Mecklenburg County

The Mecklenburg County ABC Board is working to distribute proceeds from alcohol sales to good causes in the community, specifically those that prevent and treat addictions.
Nonprofits that work in such areas are asked to apply for Community Health & Wellness Grants of up to $100,000. Multi-year grants of $200,000 are also offered.
Money for the grants comes from the sale of alcohol in Mecklenburg County. To date, the board has distributed more than $58 million to local nonprofits.
This year, the board introduced a new online grant management system to save time, make applying more convenient, and reduce the paperwork and expenses involved.
Applications will be accepted during the month of March, 2017 and can be found on the Board’s website: www.meckabc.com under the Community Outreach menu tab.
Grants will be made to non-profit, tax-exempt, charitable organizations that off programs dealing with education, prevention, treatment or research of alcohol or substance abuse. Organizations applying for grants must be located in Mecklenburg County and funding is restricted to programs that service Mecklenburg County residents.
A workshop will be held at the Mecklenburg County ABC Board office (3333 N. Tryon Street) at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10 to go over the basics of the grant process.
Registration is requested and information for the workshop can be found on the website. Attendance is not mandatory in order to receive a grant. By NC General Statute 18B-805, local ABC Boards must return at least 7 percent of their profits back to the community for alcohol and substance abuse education.
The Mecklenburg ABC Board is an independent political sub-division of the state authorized to sell distilled spirits. No state or local tax dollars fund ABC operations; however, system profits return to Mecklenburg County (including incorporated towns), the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
