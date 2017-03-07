ABC Board is trying to give away money for good causes in Mecklenburg County

1:40 Giving osprey an alternative Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:25 Whitewater Center drains water after visitor's 2016 death

2:01 Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:48 Republic Services