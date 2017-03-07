SouthPark breakfast series to feature PGA Championship director

PGA Championship Director Jason Mengel will be the featured speaker at the inaugural Breakfast at SouthPark, a quarterly event series from the Charlotte Observer and Ivester Jackson | Christie's International Real Estate. As the person behind every detail of the tournament - from traffic flow to golf course management to hospitality - Mengel will talk about the Herculean work that has gone into preparation for the PGA Championship and answer questions from the audience about its impact on SouthPark, where host course Quail Hollow Club resides.
The event is 7:30-9 a.m. on March 22 at Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. Tickets are $20 and include hot breakfast buffet and a chance to win two tickets to the opening day of tournament play. Register at BreakfastAtSouthPark.com
Comments