Beloved NC giraffe Jamili found dead, entangled in ‘engagement item’

Keepers at the North Carolina Zoo’s giraffe habitat found the beloved 9-year-old female giraffe Jamili unresponsive in her behind-the-scenes living quarters early Tuesday morning.
“We are saddened to report that Jamili died after she accidentally became entangled in a mental and physical engagement item used with our giraffe herd,” said a statement from the North Carolina Zoo.
“This enrichment item, and others like it, had been used for many years with our giraffe herd without incident...We are reviewing all of our animal safety policies and procedures – including the enrichment items that the animals use in their behind-the-scenes living quarters – to ensure the safety of all our animals.”
Jamili, a reticulated giraffe, was born May 30, 2008, at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She came to the North Carolina Zoo in March 2009.
Keepers were reportedly taken by Jamili's easy-going personality. She gave birth to one female calf, Juma, in July 2012. Juma is now at the Maryland Zoo and last month had a female calf of her own.
