Winthrop student charged with having gun on campus, police say

A 19-year-old Winthrop University student has been charged with having a gun on the Rock Hill campus, according to a Winthrop University police report.
Kadeem Emone Thomas-Evans is charged with carrying a pistol on school property, carrying a pistol unlawfully and possession of marijuana, the report states.
At 7:14 p.m. on March 6, an officer was blocking the road in front of Lee Wicker Hall on Winthrop’s campus for a fire drill, the report says. The officer saw a black Nissan Altima turn onto Park Avenue from Cherry Road, drive up to the patrol car, cross the center line and attempt to pass on the left side, the report states.
The officer stopped the car and asked Evans why he was passing the patrol car, the report says. Evans told the officer he “didn’t know what was going on,” and that he was trying to turn around and go to the Lee Wicker Hall parking lot, the report states.
While speaking with Evans, the officer smelled marijuana from the car, the report says. The officer asked Evans to step out of his car and questioned him about the smell, the report says. Evans told the officer the smell was coming from the ashtray and gave the officer permission to search his vehicle, the report states.
The officer found a book bag in the car and inside was three .380-caliber bullets, the report states. Evans admitted there was a gun in the book bag. The officer found a pistol, two pistol magazines, one fully loaded and one unloaded, two boxes of ammo and .40-caliber bullets in the book bag, the report states.
Evans told the officer he “was in Columbia over the weekend and he lives in a bad neighborhood,” the report says. Evans told the officer he forgot to remove the gun before coming back to the university, the report states.
Evans also admitted he had carried the book bag to classes that day, the report states. Evans gave the officer permission to search his room on campus, the report says. The officer found marijuana in the room, the report states.
Evans was placed in the Rock Hill City Jail, the report states.
