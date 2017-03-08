Man pleads guilty to starving pit bull to death

A Lawndale man pleaded guilty in Cleveland County Superior Court on Monday to starving a dog to death, reports the Shelby Star.
Julian Bennett Pompey, 35, was charged in 2016 with “maliciously depriving of necessary sustenance” to a pit bull in his care, according to the Star. He said in court that he did not believe he was guilty, but was conceding as part of a plea deal, reported the Star.
He was sentenced to 14 to 26 months in jail, and a charge declaring him a habitual felon was dropped as part of the plea agreement, it was reported.
