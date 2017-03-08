CMPD arrests 28, collects 20 guns in ongoing investigation into ‘gang-like’ violence

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigation into “gang-like” activity plaguing some neighborhoods has resulted in 28 arrests and the confiscation of 20 firearms, along with various amounts of illegal drugs, police said Wednesday.
Investigators say a series of violent crimes – including 13 shootings – appeared to be connected to a group of individuals with histories of violence. The shootings took place from Dec. 4 through Dec. 28.
“CMPD determined multiple groups are operating independent of each other, in what we would call gang-like activity, by committing acts of violence throughout our city, mainly against each other,” said a statement from police.
The Special Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Crime Unit, Metro Division Crime Reduction Unit and North Division Crime Reduction Unit are all part of the investigation.
Although the investigation is on-going, the department highlighted “three notable arrests.”
- Quay Davis, 23, was arrested on Dec. 29 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
- Justin Slade, 27, was arrested Jan 6 and charged with assault on a female, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana with intend to sell or distribute.
- Jamison Fryer, 20, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with possession of firearm by felon, altering or removing gun serial number, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments