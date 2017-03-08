Teachers, pastor file letters of support for Charlotte student held by ICE

A Charlotte high school arts student being held in an immigration detention center in Georgia has received support from his school and church as he tries to avoid deportation to Mexico.
Gustavo “Gus” Zamudio, a Northwest School of the Arts senior, could get a bond hearing in the next seven to 10 days, his immigration lawyer, Carnell Johnson, said Wednesday. He said the Northwest principal, several teachers, his pastor and others have provided letters of support to help in the case.
Zamudio, 18, was arrested Feb. 25 on a felony larceny by employee charge for taking $2,907 from the Harris Teeter store on Providence Road where he worked, court records show.
‘Everyone (who wrote letters) has mentioned he is a phenomenal, phenomenal person, and it is very out of character for him to be charged with this crime,” Johnson said. “This is not someone who is a criminal.”
Johnson said he is exploring options to keep Zamudio in the country permanently, and that the deportation process could take years to play out.
Two of Zamudio’s friends at Northwest, Devyn Bauer and Mikaela Craft, said they spoke with him this week by phone. They said he was scared but trying to keep a positive outlook.
“I told him I missed him and wished he could see all the support he has from all the people at school.” Craft said. She and Bauer also said they did not believe the criminal charge filed against Zamudio.
They said their friend studies theater and musical theater at Northwest, and hopes to be a lawyer one day.
Zamudio was initially processed at the Mecklenburg County jail, which operates a federal program known as 287(g). Sheriff’s deputies, in partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, work to ID potential undocumented immigrants or those who have violated their immigration status.
ICE decides who faces deportation, and last year, 100 of the 1,241 foreign nationals that went through the county program were deported.
Zamudio’s case also was invoked at a Mecklenburg County commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night, where several members of the public decried a commissioner’s suggestion that ICE agents attend the meeting to have a calming impact on any protesters.
“There’s an 18-year-old boy sitting in an immigration detention center facility because he’s accused of a crime. That’s criminal,” community activist Braxton Winston said. “We are willing, willing, willing to throw away our young talent at the next level because he might have committed a crime. It’s sad, it’s sad, it’s sad.”
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments