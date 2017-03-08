How many people have been fatally shot by officers in Charlotte?

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer fatally shot a man wielding a rifle in a neighborhood just north of uptown Wednesday – Charlotte’s 10th deadly police shooting since 2015.
According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center were he was pronounced dead.
On-duty police in the U.S. have shot and killed 2,152 people since Jan. 1, 2015, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post.
Here's what the Observer found analyzing the data:
▪ Nearly 1,400 (or 64 percent) of the victims were attacking the officer or another person.
▪ 48 percent were white – the most common race among victims; 25 percent were black.
▪ 25 percent had signs of mental illness.
Law enforcement officers in North Carolina have killed 64 people, ranking the state seventh in the nation. Officers in California were involved in the most fatal shootings at 359 and officers in South Carolina shot and killed 38.
Among the North Carolina deaths since 2015:
▪ Prior to Wednesday’s incident, Charlotte registered the most fatal shootings with nine, followed by Durham with four and Gastonia with three.
▪ 72 percent of the victims in North Carolina were armed with a gun. Others wielded knives, a Taser or a baseball bat. One held a toy weapon and two were unarmed.
▪ 52 percent of the victims were white and 42 percent were black.
The Post uses news reports, social media, police websites and websites that monitor police to update its database. The data do not include those in police custody or killed by off-duty officers.
The FBI and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also tract fatal police shootings, but the governement’s data is not as complete as the Post’s, the newspaper said.
Off: 704-358-6038
Comments