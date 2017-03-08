Remembering Jeep Hunter

Jeep Hunter, a photographer for the Charlotte News, was WBTV's "Artist of the Week," April 11-15, 1983.
“West Charlotte High School's high-stepping Lions marched out their spanking new band uniforms yesterday afternoon for a trial run prior to tomorrow's Carrousel Parade. Cymbal smasher Robert Steele and the rest of the Lions took part in a special ceremony at the school to thank all of the people in the community who helped raise the more than $5,000 needed to pay for the navy blue, maroon and gold uniforms that had been ordered about a year ago. The new uniforms replace the outfits the Lions had been wearing for some 21 years.” Nov. 24, 1971 Jeep Hunter The Charlotte News
The 100 block of East Trade Street, looking toward "The Square," during a September 1960 campaign motorcade.Riding are, from left, congressional candidate David Clark of Lincolnton, presidential candidate John F. Kennedy and gubernatorial candidate Terry Sanford. Photo by Jeep Hunter.
Presidential candidate John F. Kennedy, left, reaches to hold an infant as his Charlotte motorcade stops briefly as it heads to the Coliseum in September 1960. With him is gubernatorial candidate Terry Sanford. Photo by Jeep Hunter.
Rev. Jerry Falwell goes down the slide in the water park at the old Heritage Theme Park in May of 1987. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO (Jeep Hunter)
David Woodruff, 15, does a fancy dive into Starclaire pool in the Starmount subdivision.' 1976 Jeep Hunter/Staff
Youths wait for a concert to begin. Jeep Hunter/Staff
Award winning photo by Jeep Hunter of three nuns taken in 1961 at Sacred Heart Convent in Belmont. It is in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Museum worker prepares Ramesses II exhibition display in August, 1988. Jeep Hunter The Charlotte Observer
Workmen install the Ramesses statute in September, 1988. Jeep Hunter The Charlotte Observer
Firefighters try to put out flames at Oakhurst High School, October, 1958. Jeep Hunter The Charlotte Observer.
Ted Williams delights a crowd of 4,761 at Griffith Park by hitting a home run over the right field wall off the Phillies Jack Sanford. 04/12/57 FILE PHOTO/JEEP HUNTER
Retro Charlotte airport scene. Photo by Jeep Hunter
1960 retro Charlotte image. Jeep Hunter/Staff.
1969 image of retro Charlotte at Douglas airport. Jeep Hunter/staff
While All The Buzy Holiday Travelers Swirl Around Her, Rachel Epstein Of Houston Tx. Takes A Quick Look At The Monitors To Check On Her Flight . . Charlotte Airport. Photo by Jeep Hunter
Planes taking off and lancing, troops acting a few steps away can't stop National Guard member James Greene from grabbing a few winks Tuesday after a 12-hour shift. Troops were sleeping at the National Guard near the airport. Jeep Hunter
May, 1973. Marshall Park opened the following month. Jeep Hunter The Charlotte Observer
The drive-in opened in 1949 at 3015 Kilborne Avenue, near Central Avenue. It changed names a few times and was the Big A when it closed in 1976. Calvary Christian Church now stands on the site. (1976) Jeep Hunter The Charlotte News
Charlotte pool player. Photo by Jeep Hunter
Sparky is tied to truck when firefighters respond to call. Jeep Hunter The Charlotte News
Coffee and Danish in the back Lobby on NCNB for the workers who came in early....Teresa Davis of NCNB has her coffe thanks to LaSalle Partners that manage the bldg. Photo by Jeep Hunter
9.26.1989: Gary Crisp, 19, of Robbinsville, N.C. is a member of the 210th M.P. Company of the National Guard. He stands guard at the Grande Disco at Trade and Tryon on the Square in Charlotte. staff photo by Jeep Hunter
David (right) and James (with beard) Taggart enter the federal courthouse in Charlotte, NC 7/5/1989 to attend their trial. Jeep Hunter/The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte City Fire Dept Mascot "Sparky" Jeep Hunter The Charlotte News.
Sparky takes a rest at Station No. 6. Jeep Hunter The Charlotte News
WIFE CLAUDIA AND DAUGHTER MARY CLAUDIA,2, ACCOMPANY JOHN BELK TO THE POLLS AT MYERS PARK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. Photo by Jeep Hunter
1964 Mallard Creek bbq photos of J.W. Oehler by Jeep Hunter
Sue Myrick encourages voters at Independence and 3rd Streets. Photo by Jeep Hunter
Springtime Reflections The city dweller, all too often, can only dream of the green meadows, cool running brooks and other symbols of springtime. Nevertheless, the season has its effect on the world of concrete and masonry as this reflection of city life seems to suggest. Ant if you look closely at the upper left, you'll see a couple of office workers stealing a few minutes in the balmy outdoors. Jeep Hunter/Charlotte Observer File Photo
The Square: Intersection without turns. Not as many shoppers, but downtown Charlotte traffic is still a problem. Historical Charlotte - Downtown - 1965-1969 Charlotte Observer File Photo/Jeep Hunter
Lori Tosto, 10th grader and the feelings of most students at Central High school. Charlotte Observer File Photo/Jeep Hunter
The Rev. Joseph Kelleher had two assignments in Charlotte in his career as a priest. 1983 CHARLOTTE OBSERVER FILE PHOTO Y JEEP HUNTER
Summer at the pool. Jeep Hunter/staff
10.19.89: Amish and Mennoite men are transported in a Red Cross van to cut wood in Charlotte. They are volunteers from Pennsylvania. staff photo by Jeep Hunter
Nikki Hoffman filled up at a USA gas station on South Boulevard Saturday night in preparation for a dry Sunday. Jeep Hunter/Staff.
In 1965, Richard Petty struggled, finishing 38th in the Cup series. He would never finish as low again. He had won the series in '64, and would again, for a total of seven titles. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO BY JEEP HUNTER
Tim Richmond, one of NASCAR'S most flamboyant drivers, won 13 races and $2.3 million in just six full seasons on the circuit. Tim Richmond by Jeep Hunter/Staff, 5/16/87
Lens Ace Collects Honor, 1961. Charlotte News Photographer Jeep Hunter (left) is pictured receiving the Dix Newspapers Award at a dinner honoring winners of the Kent State University Photo Journalism Awards at Akron, Ohio. At right is Robert C. Dix of Akron, donor of the Dix Newspaper Awards for “best pictorial photograph.” This was one of three first place awards won by Mr. Hunter. Charlotte News photographers captured 11 prizes in the competitions, plus the “Best Newspaper Exhibit” Graflex Award, more than any other newspaper or magazine in the nation.
10/20/2009 Observer photographer Todd Sumlin, left and former photographer Jeep Hunter pose for a photograph during a veterans' tour of Washington, DC Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009. The tour was part of the John Hanford Memorial Flight directed by Rotary District 7680 Flight of Honor.
Lawrence "Jeep" Hunter.
Don Sturkey and Jeep Hunter pose for a photo in March 2016.
