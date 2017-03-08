Snow in Charlotte late Saturday? It could happen, weather service says

With temperatures expected to plummet and precipitation moving in, Charlotte has a good shot at snow this weekend, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday.
How much snow could fall or even whether any will late Saturday and early Sunday was still uncertain Wednesday afternoon, but “there’s a chance in Charlotte,” said meteorologist Danny Gant of the NWS office in Greer, S.C.
“We can get an accumulation of snow with temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s,” Gant said.
The forecast for late Saturday and early Saturday calls for a low of 38, Gant said.
Precipitation is expected to move in that could be in the form of rain, sleet or snow, or a mix thereof – it’s just too early to say,” according to Gant. “There’s going to be precipitation,” he said.
It’s hard to imagine snow in the forecast after Charlotteans enjoyed a balmy 71-degree day on Wednesday and can expect a high of 72 on Thursday and Friday.
A Canadian air mass will move in over the weekend, however, first into the Ohio Valley and then into the Southeast, including the Charlotte region, Gant said.
The system is forecast to arrive from the Gulf and the western Atlantic, Gant said.
It is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to Watauga and Ashe counties in the North Carolina mountains beginning at about 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday, said Mike Sporer, a meteorologist in the NWS office in Blacksburg, Va. Boone and Jefferson are the respective seats of those counties.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
