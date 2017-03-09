Inmate who escaped in York County truck in custody

The escaped prisoner wanted for stealing a York County work truck is in custody, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Tuesday, Michael Eugene Davis, 43, stole a county work truck and fled from behind the vehicle maintenance shed near the York County Prison, where he was on a work detail after being imprisoned for a Family Court bench warrant and a traffic violation, police said.
Davis was apprehended Wednesday at a Lake Wylie home, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday afternoon.
Davis was sentenced to six months in the York County Prison Feb. 24, after he failed to pay $1,995.28 in back child support and a $100 fee for court costs, according to York County Clerk of Court records.
Davis had been convicted of marijuana possession in October in Clover Municipal Court, but failed to pay a fine or go to jail. He was being sought for failure to comply, court documents show.
Davis also was charged Aug. 14 by Clover police for domestic violence, then released on a $2,500 bond, according to a State Law Enforcement Division records and court documents.
Davis was not in custody of the York County Sheriff’s Office. The York County Prison, a division of the York County Public Works Department, is located behind the Moss Justice Center in York.
The sheriff’s office spokesperson Trent Faris said there are no other details at this time.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
