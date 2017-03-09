No injuries in 2-alarm apartment fire

About 350 Rocky River High students held a unity march outside the Mint Hill school Friday, continuing a third week of actions to support immigrants in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Students carrying flags and sporting gear from many nations, including Mexico, Honduras, Ethiopia and Cambodia, as well as a number of US flags, circled the building, led by the marching band.
Rev. Nathan Arledge, 33, Minister of Missions at Myers Park United Methodist Church, offered the imposition of ashes and a brief prayer from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. outside of Caribou Coffee at Park Road Shopping Center.