Which of Carolinas has biggest percent of drunks on the road? Survey says...

The two Carolinas have been competing since the state’s were divided 200-plus years ago, but it appears South Carolina is the clear winner when it comes which has the worst DUI rankings.
A report released March 9 puts South Carolina smack in the middle of the 10 worst states (at No. 5), based on the percent of the population that is drinking and driving. There were 16,272 DUI arrests and 301 DUI related fatalities in 2014, the most recent year data was available.
However, North Carolina had more DUI arrests at 35,967 and 411 DUI fatalities. But because the state is more populace, we’re ranked No. 15.
North Carolina had a 13.2 percent increase over the previous year, while South Carolina’s DUI related crimes went down nearly 10 percent.
BackgroundChecks.org created the scores with a formula that included deaths directly attributable to DUIs, drunk driving arrests per 100,000 people, and drinking too much before driving, as reported by drivers themselves.
Who topped the list? Wyoming.
New York came in at No. 50, with the fewest drunk driving incidents.
The top 10 states with DUI problems in America are Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, South Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, Kentucky and Maine.
DUIs were on the rise in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments