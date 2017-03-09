Man fatally shot by CMPD called friendly by neighbors; details still unclear in shooting

A 25-year-old man shot and killed by a Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday was a friendly person who was often seen working on his car and willing to help others, neighbors said Thursday.
“He can reupholster your furniture, he can work on cars,” Gina Horton, 53, said of Iaroslav Mosiiuk, “He can do a lot of stuff.”
Neighbors said they were stunned by Wednesday’s events and that they had never observed Mosiiuk displaying erratic or abnormal behavior.
A man who answered the door at Mosiiuk’s home declined to comment Thursday.
On Wednesday, officers were responding to his home in the 1000 block of Justice Avenue in the Druid Hills neighborhood in north Charlotte after a relative said Mosiiuk was potentially suicidal. Police said Mosiiuk was holding a hunting rifle when officers encountered him and he was shot outside the home after an officer perceived an “imminent threat” from Mosiiuk’s rifle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday.
Mosiiuk was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police had released no new details in the case Thursday afternoon, including whether Mosiiuk fired at officers or raised his weapon toward them.
Neighbors said Mosiiuk was friendly and relatively new to the neighborhood and lived his sister and her partner.
“They probably didn’t even know that many people here,” Gary Colvin, 28, said.
Colvin was at work when the shooting happened, but said his interactions with Mosiiuk were always pleasant. Besides helping neighbors work on their cars, he said that Mosiiuk would also offer to help others work on their homes.
“He was a working person,” Horton said. “He worked every day. He gave to people. He was a giver, and he was just nice and respectable.”
A Facebook page that appears to have belonged to Mosiiuk but has slightly different spellings of his first and last name said he was from in Kiev, Ukraine and attended Kiev Polytechnic Institute. Public records held few clues about his time in Charlotte and neighbors the Observer talked to knew little about his background.
Police identified the officer who shot Mosiiuk as Officer Brian Walsh. Putney said Wednesday that because Walsh was in uniform, it’s expected that there was body camera footage of the incident.
Walsh is on administrative leave,which is standard protocol. He has been an officer with the department since 2002. CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether rocedures and policies were followed.
Mosiiuk’s death was the ninth fatal CMPD shooting since January 2015.
