Local

March 10, 2017 5:58 AM

Occupied home hit as more than a dozen shots fired in east Charlotte

By WBTV

More than a dozen rounds were fired in a parking lot in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say someone fired 18 rounds in an area in the 1200 block of Seigle Avenue, in the parking lot between the Boys and Girls Club/Salvation Army and an apartment building.

911 calls poured in around 2:45 a.m., initially as a shooting into an occupied dwelling. At least one bullet went through a home on the other side of Seigle Avenue. The three people inside were not injured, police say.

CSI is searching for more bullet holes in the side of the home.

A neighbor says his grandma was sleeping in the house when a bullet came through her bedroom wall. He says he doesn't believe the home was targeted.

A description of the shooter(s) has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos