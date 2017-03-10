Local

March 10, 2017 6:05 AM

Man arrested, accused of assaulting someone at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte

A man was arrested Thursday after reportedly attacking a loss prevention officer in Northlake Mall.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two people were at Macy's in Northlake Mall when loss prevention officers detained one of the people. A struggle reportedly ensued. The other person reportedly assaulted the loss prevention officer to free his friend then ran away from the mall.

K-9 and aviation units were called to the area at 7:03 p.m.and Darvon Fletcher, 26, was found in the woods off of WT Harris Boulevard.

Initial reports were that someone had a gun, but no gun was ever found, according to police.

The accused shoplifter ran away and has not been found.

