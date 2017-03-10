Suspect impersonated officer, threatened man with knife, deputies say

A Statesville man is accused of impersonating a police officer and even threatened another man with a knife last week.
Iredell County Sheriff officials say that 51-year-old Jimmy Cola Ayers approached a man’s car along Stan Lane in Statesville and said he was looking for a woman and needed to search the vehicle. He told the man there was a reward for finding the woman.
When the woman wasn’t in the vehicle, Ayers reportedly stabbed things inside the vehicle multiple times. When the man asked him to stop and show his ID, Ayers reportedly threatened him with a knife.
Ayers was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, injury to personal property and impersonate law enforcement. He is being held on $4,000 bond.
Detectives say Ayers was also served a warrant for assaulting a female after a domestic assault incident with his wife.
Comments