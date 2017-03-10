Fallen tree shuts down Monroe Road near Matthews, leaves more than 100 without power

A downed tree left more than 100 homes without power and shut down a road near Matthews Friday morning.
The fallen tree took down power lines on Monroe Road at Gander Cove Lane as heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit the area. Police shut Monroe Road down in both directions.
At least 147 homes in the Sardis Woods neighborhood were left without power. The first outage was reported just before 4:45 a.m.
According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, crews expect to have the power back up and running by 8 a.m.
Police have not said when they expect to have Monroe Road back open.
