Bridge construction in Clover expected to detour traffic for 6 months

Traffic along one Clover road is expected to be detoured until September to provide for a new bridge across Calabash Creek.
The S.C. Department of Transportation awarded a contract to United Infrastructure Group to replace a bridge over the creek on Boyd Road.
Construction is expected to start March 15. Barring delays, construction could be completed by September.
Traffic will be detoured along Jim McCarter Road and Lincoln Road. The net detour route is 2.24 miles.
For additional information, citizens are asked to call (803) 337-4155.
