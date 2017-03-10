Gallery: Charlotte Lab School

Zarianna Jackson, a 3rd grader at Charlotte Lab School, reads during English Language Arts class. As debate swirls about diversity -- or lack of it -- in NC charter schools, Charlotte Lab School in uptown Charlotte has gotten special state permission to use socioeconomic status in its admission lottery to bring more balance. A tour of the school was given on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
As debate swirls about diversity -- or lack of it -- in NC charter schools, Charlotte Lab School in uptown Charlotte has gotten special state permission to use socioeconomic status in its admission lottery to bring more balance.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
(L-R) Second graders Lauten Mehalic, Henry Brooks and Chandler Sloan "show some love" to a fellow student who was the only student in Dave Hartsell's science class to get a particular question correct.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Delaney Smith, a third grader, nestled into a bean bag chair to read during English Language Arts class.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Melanie Castelar, a 4th grader, raises her hand to answer a question in Spanish class.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Mary Moss Brown is the founder and head of school at Charlotte Lab School.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Jack Krause and his 4th grade classmates focus on a video monitor during Spanish class.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
(L-R) 3rd grade students, Sanai Wilson and Lindsey Osman talk with teacher Maggie Brown during English Language Arts class.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Teacher Liz Benitez works with George Crutcher, a 1st grader at Charlotte Lab School.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Zarianna Jackson, a 3rd grader at Charlotte Lab School, reads during English Language Arts class.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com