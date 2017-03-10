Statesville man arrested, charged with felony indecent liberties with minor

Statesville police have arrested a 40-year-old man for sex crimes against a 13-year-old, after the victim reported the incident to a family member, reports the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Investigators said the incident occurred Nov. 18, 2016, and involved a teenage girl who told a relative, reported the Record & Landmark.
The suspect, Kevin James Gambrell, is an acquaintance of the victim’s mother, officials told the newspaper. He is also a registered sex offender, the Record & Landmark reports.
Gambrell was arrested for felony indecent liberties with a minor and is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond, the newspaper reported.
