Car reportedly drives around stopped school bus, strikes student in east Charlotte

A student was struck by a car in east Charlotte Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has confirmed.
CMS says the school bus was stopped at a bus stop, with its arm out when the car drove around the bus.
It happened near Idlewild Road.
The condition and age of the student has not been released.
Charlotte TV station WSOC said it happened in the 7000 block of City View Drive, near Independence Boulevard, and the bus was headed to Idlewild Elementary School.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the incident.
Comments