Stranded I-85 motorist’s call for help on social media lures bat welding attacker

A brother and sister in Rowan County have been charged with assaulting a stranded woman who ran out of gas on Interstate 85 north of Charlotte, and posted a call for help on social media, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened Tuesday and investigators said a passing motorist called 911 after seeing what he believed to be a man hitting a car pulled onto the shoulder with a baseball bat, it was reported.
The suspects were identified as Jacob Tucker, 19, and his sister Roxie Shook, 31, both of Rowan County.
Brooke Elizabeth Poteat told sheriff’s deputies she ran out of gas near Mile Marker 63 and posted on a social media site that she needed help, it was reported.
Poteat and a friend, Anna Burns, said they were sitting in their car when another vehicle nearly missed hitting them. That vehicle pulled in front of them, stopped and Jacob Tucker and Roxie Shook got out and ran toward the car, it was reported. Poteat and Tucker were acquainted, according to the report.
The two women told investigators they locked their car doors, but Poteat did not have time to roll up her back window before one of the suspects reached inside and unlocked the driver’s side door.
Poteat said Shook and Tucker struck her several times with a board, and Shook broke the partially rolled-down window with the board, a report said. Tucker is also accused of punching Poteat in the face during the incident.
The two suspects then jumped into their vehicle and left, it was reported.
Shook was located by the N.C. Highway Patrol, arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency communications and injury to personal property, it was reported. She admitted to authorities that the altercation occurred, but denied using a board. She also told deputies her brother tried to stop the assault, it was reported.
Tucker turned himself in later and was charged with assault on a female, it was reported.
Investigators did not give a motive for the attack and it was unclear if the post on social media is what drew the two siblings to the scene.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
