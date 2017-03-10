Occupied home hit as more than a dozen shots fired near uptown Charlotte

More than a dozen rounds were fired in a parking lot near uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say someone fired 18 rounds in an area in the 1200 block of Seigle Avenue, in the parking lot between the Boys & Girls Club/Salvation Army and an apartment building.
911 calls poured in around 2:45 a.m., initially as a shooting into an occupied dwelling. At least one bullet went through a home on the other side of Seigle Avenue. The three people inside were not injured, police said.
CSI is searching for more bullet holes in the side of the home.
A neighbor said his grandma was sleeping in the house when a bullet came through her bedroom wall. He said he doesn't believe the home was targeted.
A description of the shooter or shoooters has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
