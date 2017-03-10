Man accused in multi-county bomb threat case pleads guilty in Catawba County

The man accused of making hundreds of bomb threats in several counties pleaded guilty in Catawba County Friday morning.
Cody Startt is accused of making the threats in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties between May and July 2016.
Startt was sentenced to 13-25 months in jail for each charge Friday, which will run concurrent with his sentence in Burke County.
Startt pleaded guilty in Burke County last month, where he was accused on 253 bomb threats and 253 terrorism charges. He was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison and multiple years of suspended sentences and probation.
If he violates the terms of his probation, those sentences will be activated, and Startt will serve the time at the end of his initial active sentence.
Startt was indicted last year on six counts of terrorism charges and six counts of making bomb threats. He is suspected of being involved in more than 400 bomb threats in the three counties. He apologized in February saying he was "young and dumb."
Officials said the trail leading to Startt was the result of cooperation among several agencies.
Startt faces pending matters of the same nature in Caldwell County.
