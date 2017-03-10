Charlotte expects inch of snow early Sunday, prompting city to salt key streets

The Charlotte Department of Transportation’s Street Maintenance Division crews will begin salting streets Saturday night in anticipation of a snow arriving early Sunday morning.
Targeted areas include, bridges and culverts on city streets and selected state streets and hospital entrances.
Road treatment could expand as the storm progresses. Evaluation of conditions will be ongoing and adjusted as warranted, officials said.
The National Weather Service says the city will see rain Saturday night that will transition to snow around 4 a.m. The low will be 32 degrees, which is right at freezing.
As the night progresses, the chance of precipitation is 70 percent, and the area could see as much as an inch of snow.
On Sunday, rain and snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m. The high will be near 41 Sunday.
Citizens should report icy road conditions by calling CharMeck 311. Also, reports of routine icing on city streets can be called in to 704-336-3200.
Actual emergencies and accidents during the storm should be called in to 911.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments